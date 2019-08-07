Alabama Senator Doug Jones wants background checks, changes after mass shootings

On Wednesday, Senator Doug Jones told WAAY 31 he wants universal background checks for people who buy guns. Right now, there’s bipartisan support for gun reform after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people over the weekend.

Senator Jones was at the Von Braun Center touring the Space and Missile Defense Symposium held in Huntsville. When talking about the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Senator Jones said no matter what your gun control beliefs are, there needs to be conversations to address the problem.

"One of the things that I worry about in response to these tragedies, is that people start talking about this and they kind of go to corners," Senator Jones said.

WAAY 31 asked exactly what changes he wants to see.

"We need to seriously be looking at things like universal background checks. We need to seriously be looking at what they call the "Red Flag Laws," the early warning laws," Senator Jones said.

The Red Flag Law allows police to temporarily confiscate firearms from people a judge deems a danger to themselves or others. Alabama does not have a Red Flag Law. Senator Jones would not go into detail about how exactly these changes could be made.

One United States veteran believes another avenue needs to be explored.

"Mental health is a huge concern in this country and it's something that is ignored a lot of times," Jen Aguilar said.

President Trump also said he’s open to background checks. However, others blame his immigration policy for the shooting in Texas. Senator Jones did not want to focus on that topic Wednesday morning.

President Trump visited Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday to speak with survivors and families of victims who died in the mass shooting. He plans to visit El Paso, Texas as well.