Clear
BREAKING NEWS Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals identified Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 1 man dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Madison County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

AL Secretary of State drops out of U.S. Senate race

John Merrill

John Merrill said the candidacy of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions created a dramatic change in the race.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

After five months of campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill suspended his campaign on Sunday.

Merrill said following his entrance into the race on June 25, he and others around him "saw a path to victory," citing "six months of successful fundraising."

However, the involvement of former U.S. Attorney General and former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions in the race changed his calculations.

"With Senator Sessions' late entry into this race, we have come to realize that a crowded Republican primary only benefits [Senator] Doug Jones and the out of touch liberal Democrats," said Merrill in a statement.

"Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, much prayer, some honest discussions with my family and campaign team, I have decided to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate, effective immediately." 

Senator Doug Jones was elected in 2017 to fill the seat vacated by Sessions when he was confirmed to be the U.S. Attorney General. 

The other candidates currently running for Senator Jones' seat on the Republican side include:

  • Stanley Adair, businessman
  • Bradley Byrne, congressman
  • Arnold Mooney, Alabama representative
  • Roy Moore, Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice
  • Ruth Paige-Nelson, community activist
  • Tommy Tuberville, former head coach at Auburn University

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events