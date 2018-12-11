AL Representative: '75 percent chance' gas tax increase passes

A six to ten cents gas tax increase will be seriously considered in the Alabama Legislature next year. It's to pay for infrastructure improvements. The House Majority Leader, Nathaniel Ledbetter, said it has a very good chance of passing.

Alabama is one of the lowest taxed states when it comes to the price at the pump and there has not been a tax increase on gas since 1992. Ledbetter told WAAY 31 no lawmaker in Montgomery wants to raise taxes, but he said this is desperately needed.

The sound of fresh construction is exactly what would happen across the state if this passes as new infrastructure projects would get the green light, "I'm absolutely for it as long as long as its going to infrastructure," said Rob Clay of Huntsville.

Not all drivers are on board with the idea, "They get so much money out of us, whether it be the legal system and all types of stuff. I feel like they can find it elsewhere other than gas," said Trayce Hill of Huntsville.

Ledbetter said there is a 75% chance of this legislation passing next year. In part because companies are pressuring the legislature to improve roads here in Alabama, "We've had people, CEO's, from different corporations and stuff say they're not going to expand unless Alabama improves their infrastructure," said Ledbetter.

Even with companies spurring the action forward, Ledbetter said there will likely be a debate over how much the tax will be and if it should be passed at all.

For Clay, the decision is a no brainer, "Whether you're a Republican, or you're a Democrat, or whatever your political views are; if you're working, tax paying, citizen this is what we want to see our tax paying dollars go for," said Clay.

Ledbetter gave no timeline for how long it would take to get legislation passed, because there is a Governor backed option, a senate backed option, a house backed option, and compromise between the three will have to be done.