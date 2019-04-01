AL Dept. of Transportation: Expect delays on I-65, AL-20 for road work

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers can expect single-lane closures on Interstate 65 and Alabama 20, starting this week.

Officials say crews will begin work Monday night on a $2,018,547 resurfacing project on Alabama 20 in Decatur. The project covers more than two miles between 12th Avenue Northwest and State Docks Road, and it will begin with leveling work to adjust profiles at three railroad crossings, the department says.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Officials anticipate the work will be completed this summer.

Single-lane closures are also scheduled on Interstate 65 southbound, between Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road), for paving. Officials say, weather permitting, crews will work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The work will last for the next two to four weeks.

The department of transportation says nighttime temperatures currently do not meet materials requirements, so the contractor on the project will switch to night work when temperatures rise. The $15.3 million resurfacing project covers 12.4 miles of Interstate 65 between milepost 339, north of the Tennessee River Bridge, and Exit 351 (U.S. 72), the department says.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.