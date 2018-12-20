AL Department of Transportation limits road construction for the holidays

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation announced that road construction and lane closures will be limited for the holidays as a safety precaution and to ease traffic congestion.
There will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon on December 21 until midnight on December 25 and from noon on December 28 until midnight on January 1.
The Alabama Department of Transportation urges everyone in a moving vehicle to always wear a seat belt and to designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking alcohol. ALDOT says people are nearly seven times more likely to die in a wreck when the driver that caused the crash was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
WAAY 31 has live traffic updates.
