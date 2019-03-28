AL Department of Transportation almost done installing traffic cameras in Morgan, Limestone counties

The Alabama Department of Transportation is almost done installing 13 new traffic cameras in Morgan and Limestone counties.

Right now, all the camera poles and most of the equipment is set up. They're expected to be operational by this spring.

There are no cameras being set up in Madison County at this time, but the Department of Transportation says that is only a matter of time. The cameras will help the Huntsville Traffic Management Center monitor conditions on all state highways and roads, which will benefit all drivers.

"Us getting better information so that we can share that information with the public. You can use this to plan your route before you go and make sure you can be able to avoid any delays that are already known at that time," said Seth Burkett, a spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Transportation.