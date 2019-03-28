Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One person dead after shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont Full Story

AL Department of Transportation almost done installing traffic cameras in Morgan, Limestone counties

MGN Online MGN Online

The Alabama Department of Transportation is almost done installing 13 new traffic cameras in Morgan and Limestone counties.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:59 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 8:02 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The Alabama Department of Transportation is almost done installing 13 new traffic cameras in Morgan and Limestone counties.

Right now, all the camera poles and most of the equipment is set up. They're expected to be operational by this spring.

There are no cameras being set up in Madison County at this time, but the Department of Transportation says that is only a matter of time. The cameras will help the Huntsville Traffic Management Center monitor conditions on all state highways and roads, which will benefit all drivers.

"Us getting better information so that we can share that information with the public. You can use this to plan your route before you go and make sure you can be able to avoid any delays that are already known at that time," said Seth Burkett, a spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events