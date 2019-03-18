Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

AL Department of Transportation: Lanes closures scheduled on I-65 in Limestone, Morgan counties

MGN Online MGN Online

Drivers should expect delays.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 4:05 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, single-lane closures are scheduled for the next four to six weeks on Interstate 65 at Exit 325, Thompson Road, in Hartselle for bridge cleaning and painting.

Seth Burkett, a spokesperson with the department, says work will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday nights.

Crews will also be repairing asphalt on Interstate 65 southbound between Exit 354, U.S. 31, and Exit 351, U.S. 72, in Athens on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Burkett says the southbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed, and drivers should expect delays.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events