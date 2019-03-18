According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, single-lane closures are scheduled for the next four to six weeks on Interstate 65 at Exit 325, Thompson Road, in Hartselle for bridge cleaning and painting.
Seth Burkett, a spokesperson with the department, says work will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday nights.
Crews will also be repairing asphalt on Interstate 65 southbound between Exit 354, U.S. 31, and Exit 351, U.S. 72, in Athens on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Burkett says the southbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed, and drivers should expect delays.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- AL Department of Transportation: Lanes closures scheduled on I-65 in Limestone, Morgan counties
- I-65 North lane closures expected in Morgan and Limestone counties
- Lane closures scheduled on Interstate 65 in Morgan County
- Lane Closure on I-65 northbound to be expected this weekend
- AL Department of Transportation limits road construction for Thanksgiving
- AL Department of Transportation limits road construction for the holidays
- Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down part of I-65 in Limestone County
- Traffic Alert: Crews closing outside lane, shoulder on portion of I-65 northbound in Morgan Co.
- I-565 Lane Closures Start Wednesday
- Lane closure on U.S. 231
Scroll for more content...