AL Dept. of Corrections: Three officers assaulted by inmates at state prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating two separate incidents in which officers were assaulted by inmates at state prisons over the weekend.

According to the department, on Sunday, a male correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.

The department says officials reported the officer had been injured by a makeshift weapon around 11:30 p.m., and several inmates have been identified as suspects in the assault. The officer was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and later released, the department says.

The Department of Corrections says a separate incident happened around 5 a.m. on Monday, involving an inmate and two male correctional officers at Elmore Correctional Facility. The department says, while being escorted from a housing area, an inmate struck an officer with a closed fist. A second correctional officer who responded to the incident was also struck, the department says.

According to the department, the first officer was treated for his injuries at the prison’s infirmary, and the responding officer was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Both officers were treated and then released.