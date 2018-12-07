AL AG takes steps to combat robocalls

Stan Lozovsky works at a cyber security firm here in Huntsville. He says often times robocalls are generated, random numbers just fishing for real people. He says they're trying to get you to push a number and to find out if you're number is registered.

"If you don't recognize the number and its an unregistered, unlisted number the best thing to do is hang up," says Lozovsky.

Lozovsky says some callers are trying to sell you something, and others are scammers. Last month alone here in the 256 area code, there were nearly 900,000 robocalls a day.The YouMail robocall index says, that translates to 10-calls every second.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says those calls, "have become persistent harassment..And can be a means for scammers to steal their hard-earned money and savings." He's joining 38 other states to find out what can be done to legally stop them.

For now Lozovsky offers this advice: "if you think its a legit call, get their information and just call them back," Lozovsky.

If you've joined the do-not- call registry and you continue to get those calls you're not alone. Lozovsky says that registry only protects your number from legitimate businesses.