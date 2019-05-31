Clear
Repairs to Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur expected to last 6 to 8 months

Officials believe repairs will be completed in 6 to 8 months.

Posted: May 31, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

The Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur is still being assessed for damage after a tractor-trailer ran into one of the buildings last week.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Industrial Development Training office said the 18-wheeler hit a main support beam on the front of Building 3, causing structural damage.

They now have a crew going inside to assess the damage, and believe repairs will be completed in 6 to 8 months.

Calhoun Community College said students are not affected, and the class that was held in the building is now meeting across the street at Calhoun.

"They haven't missed a beat. They have access to the same technology on our campus as they would over at AIDT. As of matter of fact, at one point, they were on campus," said Janet Martin, Dean for Institutional Advancement at Calhoun.

We're told employees were moved to the other two available buildings.

