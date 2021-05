AHSAA softball tournament pairings announced

The following are the pairings for the first round of the AHSAA state softball tournament. All games will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

CLASS 1A

North Q-2: Belgreen (25-18) vs. West Q-1: Holy Spirit Catholic (14-17), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-4)

South Q-2: Pleasant Home (21-18) vs. East Q-1: Appalachian (22-7), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-5)

East Q-2: Cedar Bluff (14-24-1) vs. South Q-1: Brantley (28-12), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-6)

West Q-2: South Lamar (27-16) vs. North Q-1: Skyline (28-13-1), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-7)

CLASS 2A

North Q-2: Pisgah (33-10) vs. West Q-1: Sumiton Christian (41-14), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Orange Beach (31-9) vs. East Q-1: Spring Garden (28-9), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Sand Rock (33-19) vs. South Q-1: G.W. Long (27-2), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Lamar County (28-25-1) vs. North Q-1: Mars Hill Bible (38-13), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 5A

North Q-2: Ardmore (31-16) vs. West Q-1: Tallassee (34-11), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Faith Academy (28-4-3) vs. East Q-1: Alexandria (39-10), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Sardis (22-17) vs. South Q-1: Satsuma (31-9), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Elmore County (41-13) vs. North Q-1: Hayden (35-11), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 6A

North Q-2: Athens (45-12) vs. West Q-1: Chilton County (29-17), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Saraland (29-16-1) vs. East Q-1: Springville (19-14), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Mortimer Jordan (21-20-1) vs. South Q-1: Spanish Fort (36-10), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Helena (46-12) vs. North Q-1: Hazel Green (33-15), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 7A

North Q-2: Sparkman (34-12) vs. West Q-1: Hoover (31-14), Thurs., May 20, 9 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Baker (19-21) vs. East Q-1: Hewitt-Trussville (45-2-1), Thurs., May 20, 9 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Vestavia Hills (26-20) vs. South Q-1: Fairhope (38-4), Thurs., May 20, 9 a.m. (F-3)

Pairings for 3A and 4A games have not yet been announced, check back for updates.