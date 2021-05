A former Florence football coach is named the new AHSAA Executive Director!

Alvin Briggs was introduced at his new position Monday in Montgomery.

The 56-year-old will be the fifth person to hold this position full-time.

Briggs is the first person selected as the Executive Director who was already working on the AHSAA executive staff. He was previously the

Associate Executive Director.

Briggs coached at Florence from 2007 to 2011. He played for Auburn football from 1983-1987.