AG Steve Marshall makes statement regarding Hoover mall shooting

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall made a statement in Birmingham Thursday at 10:30 a.m. regarding the Thanksgiving shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover.

Marshall said his office will assume the prosecution for the victims', E.J. Bradford, Brian Wilson and Molly Davis, deaths. He wrote a letter to the Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr saying that this decision is based upon Carr's personal interest in the case.

Carr had previously addressed this to Marshall about the potential conflict between himself and other parties in the case.

The National Prosecution Standards rule 1-3.3(d) states:

"The prosecutor should excuse himself or herself from any investigation, prosecution, or other matter where personal interests of the prosecutor would cause a fair-minded, objective observer to conclude that the prosecutor’s neutrality, judgment, or ability to administer the law in an objective manner may be compromised."

