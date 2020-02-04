Cody Rhodes, AEW in Huntsville Wednesday night at VBC

AEW Dynamite is in the Rocket City.
Cody Rhodes sat down with WAAY31 Sports Director, Lynden Blake, to set the stage for Wednesday night's show.
Rhodes said he's excited to bring a live TV show to Huntsville. Tickets are available here.
