ADPH still recommends testing if exposed, despite new CDC guideline

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for coronavirus testing.

Now it says people who have been in close contact with someone who has had the virus may not need to be tested.



Karen Landers with ADPH said these new guidelines are vague and actually give state or local health officials the freedom to recommend differently.

On the CDC's website, it states if you have been in close contact within 6 feet of someone with coronavirus for at least 15 minutes, but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily have to be tested unless you are vulnerable or your doctor or health officials recommends it.

Landers said right now she recommends those who are exposed still quarantine for a full two weeks and get tested after four to seven days.

"In a state such as Alabama where we still have widespread community transmission and we still obviously continue to identify contacts to cases, we do want to remind you that the ADPH will continue its current policy," Landers said.

Under the previous guidelines, testing was advised for those with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic. Landers emphasized that even if you do not get tested, you still need to quarantine for a full 14 days.

Contract tracing will continue in the state, which is why the department of health still suggests that you get tested if you are exposed to coronavirus.