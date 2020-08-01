Alabama health officials report delay in wait-time for Coronavirus test results

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state is facing a surge in Coronavirus tests, causing results to get back to people at an average of seven days after they get tested.

The department released a statement Friday saying it “recognizes that this is too long and asks for consumers and physicians and other providers to help in making sure those who are most vulnerable become the focus for testing.”

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton spoke to one couple who had to wait over almost two weeks for results.

The couple says they got tested at John Hunt Park, and after eleven days of not hearing a response, they knew something was wrong.

"I started not feeling good and then we found out our next-door neighbor tested positive for COVID," said Huntsville resident, Melissa Fass.

Melissa Fass and her boyfriend got tested for Coronavirus on July. 20.

"Just to be safe than sorry," said Fass.

fass says after a few days of no test results, she started to get worried.

"It is scary. Everything I've heard about this is scary," said Fass.

Eventually Fass and her boyfriend decided to take matters into their own hands.

"Here we are, eleven to twelve days later we have had no phone call and no email, and we had to reach out ourselves," said Fass.

She says when she called, she asked why it was taking so long to get results.

"She told me it was simply because they were really backed up," said Fass.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the back-up could be caused by supply chain issues, an overall increased demand for tests nation-wide and increased numbers of unnecessary tests.

Fass says during her eleven-day wait, she couldn't go to work, and she had to temporarily halt her day-to day responsibilities.

"So I'm someone who, I would like to get back to work. I won't want to just sit at home," said Fass.

Department officials state they now want testing to focus on the elderly, health care personnel and those who have underlying conditions, something Fass says is a good idea.

"I can only hope that they handle of it because a lot of us have work to return to," said Fass.

The CDC says anyone who has been exposed to someone who tested positive, should quarantine for at least 14 days.

The Alabama Department of Public Health states a negative test does not eliminate the requirement to quarantine when a person comes in contact with someone who tested positive.