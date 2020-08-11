ADPH explains coronavirus dashboard issues

Tuesday, WAAY31 asked the Alabama Department of Public health about repeated issues with its coronavirus dashboard.

Dr. Karen Landers admitted several issues as the state rolled out its dashboard and some labs are still catching up. It’s why she stressed looking at averages is a lot more important than a daily number. Landers said some labs were only reporting positive cases but they needed to know the negatives too in order to get a full picture of what the virus is doing in the state.

"Some laboratories were not familiar with the reportable disease requirements in Alabama because they had never done it before," said Landers.

Landers said labs have corrected how and what they report. Landers said another issue were software glitches with an outside vendor. Those are also fixed now.

"When your doing real time data you can expect these kind of issues and that's why our team is constantly monitoring the data and looking for any unusual trends," said Landers.

WAAY31 asked Landers if people can trust the numbers the department is putting out, because of the constant flaws, fluctuating numbers and testing delays.

"We do feel confident that that number is a good number but at the same time you have to look at trends and now we are seeing a slight flattening out and a slight decrease in our positivity," said Landers.

Landers said they have had some issues in getting all of the items needed to complete the coronavirus tests, but that's a supply chain issue nationwide. She said they have secured more supplies for now.