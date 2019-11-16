ADOC searches for inmate held on 20-year drug sentence

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from the work release center he was staying Saturday morning.
Prison officials said William Jeffrey Dannelly, 38, left the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery County around 1 a.m.
Dannelly is described as being 5'7", weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing white state-issued clothes.
He was sentenced in April to serve a 20 year sentence on a charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.
