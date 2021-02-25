Athens school board endorses paid administrative leave for federally indicted employee

The Athens City Schools Board of Education voted Thursday morning to uphold Superintendent Beth Patton's decision to place Rick Carter on paid administrative leave.

Carter is one of six people named in a federal grand jury indictment.

He is accused of being part of a scheme to steal about $7 million in state and federal education funds. (Learn more HERE)

Here is the recommendation that the board unanimously voted on from Patton:

"I recommend that the Board adopt the following motion:

In light of the allegations from the grand jury indictment, and related circumstances, I move that the Superintendent continue to make system employees and resources available to fully cooperate with federal and state officials, and that it is in the proper interest of the school system to affirm the Superintendent's placement of Rick Carter on administrative leave with suspension of all school system duties, expenses, and tasks, except as required by law, pending further recommendations from the Superintendent."

Athens City Schools announced Carter was put on paid administrative leave on Wednesday.

He was put on paid administrative leave because of the tenure law.