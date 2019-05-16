ACLU, local pastor react to Alabama's abortion law

Governor Kay Ivey signing the abortion bill into law on Wednesday signaled the beginning of a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union.

"We file a suit and ask a federal district court to enjoin the law, and we're confident that will occur before the six months," Randall Marshall, executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said.

In three to four weeks, Marshall said they'll be ready to file a lawsuit and ask a federal district court to issue an order saying Alabama's abortion law violates the constitution and cannot be enforced.

A Huntsville pastor, Troy Garner, thinks the state picked the wrong fight.

"They're fighting a battle that's just not going to happen," Garner said.

Garner, who pastors The Fellowship of Faith Church, is pro-life.

"I just believe what the Bible says, 'Before you were born, I knew you,'" Garner said.

Garner said that by leaving out exceptions for rape and incest the state missed the big picture.

"You still understand what the Word says, but when you look at the big picture, there are some exceptions," Garner said.

Exceptions or not, Marshall said the new abortion law was signed too late and won't make a significant impact on the Supreme Court.

"Alabama is too late to the party here. There are 14 other cases that potentially will get to the supreme court, including one that's already there from Alabama, so, by the time this particular law gets into a position that it could be appealed to the Supreme Court, if the Court wants to reconsider Roe v. Wade, it will have done so already," Marshall said.

According to Marshall, this makes the upcoming legal battle a waste of taxpayer money.

"When you look across the board at the serious problems facing Alabama, that the legislature would vote to spend taxpayer dollars on this kind of battle is just mind-boggling," Marshall said.

Marshall said if a federal district court rules that the law violates the constitution, a final ruling on the law is at least three years away.