I-Team: American Civil Liberties Union addresses faulty Alabama expungement law

The state expungement law is now getting the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union. Demorris Lauderdale cannot get his Huntsville capital murder charge expunged, even though the court dismissed the charges.

The American Civil Liberties Union is taking note of a WAAY 31 I-Team investigation into Alabama expungement laws. Our investigation revealed Huntsville capital murder charges against Demorris Lauderdale will stay on his record forever, despite the state dropping the charges.

ACLU Executive Director Randall Marshall had this to say about the state law: 

"Alabama's expungement law is patently unfair. In Alabama, this arrest will stick with him for life despite the fact that there is proof that he was wrongly arrested. The legislature should address this problem."

Huntsville police, as well as Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, are unable to comment on the case at this time, because it is an ongoing investigation. Police say Lauderdale's arrest was based on probable cause evidence that they cannot release at this time. 

State lawmakers say they are doing their homework on the flawed state rule. House of Representatives member, Andrew Sorrell, asked the Legislative Service Agency to do research on the law. 

