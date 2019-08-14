A malfunctioning air-conditioning system is impacting New Market School today.
Students are being allowed to check out early.
From the school:
Currently, we are experiencing some issues with our power. Huntsville Utilities is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. Due to the power outage our HVAC system is not working so students are permitted to be checked out and will not be penalized for doing so. All students have had lunch. Huntsville Utilities does expect it to be another hour and a half to two hours before all power is restored. We will keep you updated. Phones are also down, so please call 931-652-2398 or 256-426-876) if you need to reach the school office. Thanks!
Related Content
- A/C, phones out at New Market School; students can go home early
- Snow sends thousands of students home early in Tennessee Valley
- Students released early from Geraldine School due to gas leak
- Early morning fire damages Madison County home
- Police: Would-be rapist left cell phone in victim's home
- Huntsville City Schools supplies free at home internet to students
- Falling for phone scams could be an early sign of dementia, study says
- Weather worries causing schools to dismiss early
- Phone threat leads to Johnson Elementary School evacuation
- Woman, dog lose home to early morning fire
Scroll for more content...