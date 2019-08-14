A/C, phones out at New Market School; students can go home early

A malfunctioning air-conditioning system is impacting New Market School today.

Students are being allowed to check out early.

From the school:

Currently, we are experiencing some issues with our power. Huntsville Utilities is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. Due to the power outage our HVAC system is not working so students are permitted to be checked out and will not be penalized for doing so. All students have had lunch. Huntsville Utilities does expect it to be another hour and a half to two hours before all power is restored. We will keep you updated. Phones are also down, so please call 931-652-2398 or 256-426-876) if you need to reach the school office. Thanks!