ABC/ESPN: Alabama Coach Nick Saban tests negative for coronavirus a second time

A second subsequent test of Alabama football coach Nick Saban on Friday showed that he is negative for COVID-19, a source told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi, increasing the chances that Saban will coach in Saturday night's showdown against Georgia, ABC News is reporting.

Alabama officials learned of the second negative test on Friday afternoon, according to the sources, and Saban had already been tested again early Saturday. Crimson Tide officials are hoping to get the results of the latest test sometime Saturday afternoon, ABC News said.

The University of Alabama announced Friday afternoon that Saban tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after it was announced that he tested positive on Wednesday.

Saban must have three negative test results before he can be on the sidelines Saturday. Learn more about that here.