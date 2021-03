An ABC News special report, “President Biden Marks the One-Year Anniversary of the COVID-19 Shutdown”, will delay “Station 19”, Grey’s Anatomy” and “A Million Little Things” episodes Thursday night.

The remarks from President Joe Biden will begin at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31 and be followed by “Station 19”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “A Million Little Things”, which will air in their entirety. They will follow Biden’s remarks, regardless of the duration.

You can find WAAY 31 TV listings here.