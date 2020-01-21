Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

ABC: Tuesday’s episode of ‘General Hospital’ will air Wednesday

We'll keep you updated

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to today’s ABC special report on the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the episode of “General Hospital” originally scheduled to air on Tuesday now is scheduled to air at 1 p.m. Wednesday on WAAY 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events