ABC: Tuesday's episode of 'General Hospital' will air Thursday

Due to ABC's coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, "General Hospital" did not air on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of Wednesday afternoon, ABC says it will air on Thursday.

Trial coverage also prevented the show from airing on Tuesday.

ABC and "General Hospital" say no episodes will be missed, and the episode that was scheduled to air Tuesday will be the next to air once the network returns to regular daytime programming.

WAAY 31 will keep you updated during the news and online about any additional schedule changes.

