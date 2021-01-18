ABC News: President Trump unlikely to issue pre-emptive pardons for himself, his children

President Donald Trump is unlikely to issue pre-emptive pardons to his children and other close associates, despite weeks of internal battles amongst White House aides, sources with knowledge of the conversations confirm to ABC News.

The sources go on to say they do not expect President Trump to issue a pardon for himself.

The sources noted the conversations have been fluid and the president has been known to change his mind at times.

Trump has been encouraged by allies to issue pardons to his children and himself over fears of possible criminal investigations specifically after Trump's call with Georgia State officials regarding the 2020 election results and the rally held on the National Mall last week that incited a riot on Capitol Hill after Trump and members of his family spoke to the crowd.

The list of pardons the Trump administration is expected to issue in the final hours of Trump's presidency is growing smaller with sources saying the final list could amount to just more than 100.