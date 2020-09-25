ABC News: President Trump to pick Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat

President Donald Trump intends to nominate Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, multiple sources familiar with the president's intentions told ABC News.

The move to select Barrett, expected Saturday, sets up what promises to be a bitter confirmation fight less than two months before Election Day -- an unexpected twist in an election season already fraught with the coronavirus pandemic and attempts by the president to undermine confidence in the result.

A devout Catholic, mother of seven, and the favored choice of conservative groups, Barrett, 48, is a relative newcomer to the federal bench, having served just three years on the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Despite her short tenure as a federal judge, the longtime Notre Dame Law professor emerged as the front-runner on Trump's shortlist in the days following Ginsburg's death.

