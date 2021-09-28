AARP and Toyota North America provide vehicles for vaccine outreach

Today, AARP and Toyota North America presented two brand new vehicles to the Legacy Center in southwest Huntsville.

The Legacy Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony, and they say that while its focus will be on providing transportation to adults in their third and fourth qurarters of life, they are here to serve anyone in need.

"The one thing we know about Legacy, is it takes all four quarters to win the game," said Chanda Crutcher, the Board Chair for the Legacy Center.

"So, anyone that needs access to vaccines, to testing, we will make sure that if we can't get them there, then we can connect them with the resources that can," said Crutcher.

Toyota has been active throughout the pandemic in providing vaccine outreach. They see this partnership with AARP and the Legacy Center as a significant opportunity.

"Toyota has been very involved in trying to help seniors and members get vaccines with the pandemic," said Jason Puckett, the President of Toyota Alabama.

"Having a plant here in North Alabama, it's a great opportunity to partner with AARP and the Legacy Center," said Puckett.

The Legacy Center will provide transportation throughout all of Madison County.

Ride services are effective as of today. For more information you can visit their website here.