AAMU's defense dominates during Saturday scrimmage

Defense won the day as the defending SWAC champion Alabama A&M Bulldogs scrimmaged at Louis Crews Stadium Saturday morning.

While the team boasted a strong offense during their championship spring season, the defense had the upper hand Saturday.

AAMU head coach Connell Maynor said he believes the offense just assumed they were going to dominate again, but the defense flipped the script on them.

After the scrimmage, Maynor praised the effort of the defense while expressing his disappointment on the other side of the line.

“I think the defense was strong, I think we had some guys that was in the backfield and the offensive line was not up to task today,” Maynor said. “They weren't ready to go, they weren’t ready to compete and the defense was and that’s what happens when you’re not ready to compete. If you don’t respect your opponent, you’re gonna get beat and the offense didn’t respect the defense today and they got beat.”

It should be noted that several of A&M’s expected offensive starters were either limited or held out of play completely. In any case, Maynor said the Bulldogs will be ready to go when the season starts on Sept. 4.