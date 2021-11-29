AAMU's Aqeel Glass named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year

Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass has been named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

“Alabama A&M’s Glass closed one of the most impressive careers in league history with a fitting final campaign, recording 3,568 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 356.8 yards per game along with a 160.8 passing efficiency in ten games. He recorded five games of at least 400 passing yards in Fall 2021, including resetting the program's NCAA Division I Era record with 462 yards in a single game. Additionally, he has been named one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award representing the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and was the first selection to the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl,” the SWAC’s release read.

Glass was also named to the All-SWAC First Team Offense, along with teammates Gary Quarles, Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and Odieu Hilaire.

AAMU’s Dee Anderson was named All-SWAC Second Team Offense.