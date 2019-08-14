Clear

AAMU football players land prestigious list

Aqueel Glass and Jordan Bentley are named to pre-season watch list.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have two guys on the Black College Football 2019 Player of the Year Watchlist. 

Junior quarterback Aqueel Glass and Senior Jordan Bentley. Glass threw for 20 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season. Bentley average 6.9 yards a carry. Congrats to booth! WAAY31 can't wait to this year in Louis Crews Stadium.

