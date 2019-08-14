The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have two guys on the Black College Football 2019 Player of the Year Watchlist.
Junior quarterback Aqueel Glass and Senior Jordan Bentley. Glass threw for 20 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season. Bentley average 6.9 yards a carry. Congrats to booth! WAAY31 can't wait to this year in Louis Crews Stadium.
Related Content
- AAMU football players land prestigious list
- Shoals student earns prestigious fire college scholarship
- AAMU hoping to end the year on a high note
- AAMU's Hall named SWAC Softball Coach of the Year
- Hill resigns after five years on the Diamond at AAMU
- Westminster Christian Academy football forming future football players
- Havoc release protected players list for 2018-19 season
- Alabama, Auburn land handful of players on All-SEC teams
- Nine football players sign NLI's at Bob Jones and Austin
- Man pleas guilty in slaying of Auburn football player
Scroll for more content...