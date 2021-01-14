AAMU Football sitting second in SWAC East

A day after earning a league-best nine preseason all-conference selections, Alabama A&M added to the accolades as they were picked to finish second in the SWAC East Division.

The Bulldogs enter the unique spring 2021 season following a 7-5 campaign a year ago that saw them lead the league in passing yards per game.

This will be the first time in school history the team has played in the spring.

Their season kicks off in Louis Crews Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 27 when they host Alcorn State in a battle of top teams in the SWAC East.