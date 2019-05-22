AAA predicts more drivers this Memorial Day weekend than ever before

As you get ready for the holiday weekend, make sure you pack your patience.

AAA predicts more people will be driving this Memorial Day weekend than ever before. Some 38 million people are expected to hit the roads.

According to AAA, Alabama and the southeast region will get the most travelers. That's because so many people travel to Florida and the Gulf Shores.

Right now, gas is averaging $2.45 a gallon in Alabama. That's 20 cents lower than last year. WAAY 31 found some people filling their vehicles up with gas early and giving some gentle advice for other drivers.

"Don't drink and drive and then obey all traffic laws, and try not to speed too bad," said George William Neal, who lives in Huntsville.

AAA says you can expect roads to be three times as congested this weekend. The worst time to hit the road will be Thursday and Friday afternoons.