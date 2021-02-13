AAA offers tips to prepare and stay safe during ice storm

While preparing for a snowstorm may be familiar to some North Alabamians, an ice storm is a completely different ball game.

And with even more ice and freezing temperatures on their way to North Alabama, AAA is offering tips to keep you and your family safe.

"The number one tip always is stay at home if you can," said AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram.

Ice accretion on tree limbs can lead to downed branches and power outages. It can also make the roads a dangerous place - especially on vulnerable surfaces like bridges and on and off ramps.

"You need to be sure you're driving the appropriate speed for the road conditions and that's hard for a lot of us to do because we don't see these types of conditions very often," said Ingram.

Ingram says if you do have to travel during the storm, it's important to clear the ice from any glass surface on your car. Not just your windshields - but windows, headlights and taillights, too.

If you do lose control of the car, he says look and steer in the direction you want to go and don't touch the brake - that'll just cause an even bigger problem.

With power outages possible, Ingram says it's important to stock up on non-perishables and anything you'll absolutely need for a few days.

"Blankets, of course, cell phone charger, something to drink, any medications you might need, a tool kit, everybody's kit might be a little bit different. But, you need to think in terms of what you and your family might need should you get stranded either out and about somewhere or at home," said Ingram.

Because of the increased chance for power outages, AAA and area utility companies are getting ready.

"When we see situations like this it's an 'all hands on deck' type of mentality for us. We got everybody either just sitting there waiting to go out or on call if they live close by so that we can get to as many people as possible as quickly as possible."

Both Huntsville and Decatur Utility services said they are ready to deploy extra crews if problems do arise.