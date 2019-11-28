AAA estimates $1 million more people will travel this Thanksgiving

Millions of people are traveling Alabama's roadways for the Thanksgiving holiday and police are upping their patrols to keep you safe. AAA estimates $1 million more people will travel in 2019 for the holiday compared to last year.

"This year pretty much all of our Thanksgiving festivities are in town so were not going to be having to travel much this year," said Trent Randolph, who lives in the Shoals. "It is nice to be able to kind of stay around town and not get on the interstate."

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan told WAAY31 with his town along Highway 72 things will be busy.

"There is a lot of traffic on the highway especially during holiday times," said Logan. "We will do some additional patrols in those areas and try to tell people please don't be a distracted driver during this time of year."

Logan said with the long weekend and people returning home Sunday it's important to slow down and don't be a statistic.

"Don't be a number that we have to talk about a fatality or serious injury during the holidays," said Logan.

Alabama state troopers will be increasing their patrols too throughout the state and along main highways.