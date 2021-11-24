AAA, Huntsville International Airport offers tips for Thanksgiving travel

The day before Thanksgiving - one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA says more than 5 million people are expected to get behind the wheel nationwide.

Whether you're hitting the road or the sky, officials have some tips they want you to keep in mind.

Before driving, Alabama AAA Spokesman Clay Ingram has some tips:

- Turn on your car and listen for any strange noises

- Check all belts and hoses

- Check the air pressure in your tires

- Top of your gas tank

Mary Swanstrom with Huntsville International Airport also has some ideas to make your time traveling this holiday season as stress-free as possible.

- Arrive to the airport early. Give yourself 1.5 to 2 hours before your flight takes off to arrive

- Wear a mask. It's mandatory in the airports and on the plane

- Pack gifts unwrapped and in your carry-on in case your checked bag gets lost

- Carry on food must be in a clear, plastic bag. No liquid food items

- Firearms must be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case. They must be checked and declared to the airlines upon check-in

- Behave yourself - there are hefty fines and possibly a lifetime ban on certain airlines for unruly behavior.

- No carry-on alcohol. Drinks must be served by an airline crew member once on board

- Global Entry - TSA pre-check can be obtained at HSV

- STAR ID deadline has been extended through May 3, 2022.

Ingram and Swanstrom agree - holiday travel this year will be just like it was pre-pandemic.

"It's going to be busy. It's going to feel like a Thanksgiving usually does out there on the highway, or the airport or whatever mode of transportation you're taking," Ingram said. "There's going to be long lines, it's going to be crowded and it's going to take you a long time to get from Point A to Point B."

"What we are seeing is we are rapidly getting to levels of 2019 travel especially in the leisure travel market," said Swanstrom. "People were a little more reluctant to travel. We were being pushed by the CDC not to gather and so what we're seeing this year is they are excited, eager to get back on those airplanes and back to family."