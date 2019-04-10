A woman is shot in the street, Huntsville Police investigating

Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

Police told us that shooting happened around midnight Wednesday on Hillwood Drive and Chicamauga Trail. A woman was shot in the street and taken to the hospital, according to police. A motive for the shooting has not been released, but police said they have a suspect in custody who is being questioned.

A witness to the shooting is also being questioned.

