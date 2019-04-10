Clear
A woman is shot in the street, Huntsville Police investigating

Huntsville Police said the shooting happened around midnight in South Huntsville. One woman was shot and a suspect is being questioned.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 4:32 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 4:49 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

Police told us that shooting happened around midnight Wednesday on Hillwood Drive and Chicamauga Trail. A woman was shot in the street and taken to the hospital, according to police. A motive for the shooting has not been released, but police said they have a suspect in custody who is being questioned.

A witness to the shooting is also being questioned.

WAAY 31 will update this story as we learn more.

