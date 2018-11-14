A wet snow flake could mix in as rain ends tonight

Snow is falling to our west over Arkansas, North Mississippi, and West Tennessee. While snow is unlikely for us in the Tennessee Valley, a lucky few of us may get to see a few wet snow flakes mix in with that cold rain as it fades away tonight. If snow falls here in the Valley, it's most likely to happen over the Shoals as cold air slides into place behind retreating rain. Even then, any snow that does fall will melt and not accumulate.

The back edge of the rain will track from west to east, bringing and end to the rain between 8 PM and 10 PM over the Shoals. That's where any snow would fall if it's going to happen -- right on the back edge of the fading rain. Rain will end along I-65 between midnight and 2 AM. Then the rain will end from Fayetteville to Huntsville to Sand Mountain between 2 AM and 5 AM. A lingering sprinkle is possible through the morning drive, especially over Sand Mountain.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this evening. As the rain ends over the Shoals, temperatures will chill into the mid-30's. We may cold enough for some wet snow flakes to mix with the rain over the Shoals around that time, but the temperatures will still be above freezing. That means the snow will melt and not accumulate. Temperatures will drop below freezing after the rain ends.

Our Thursday morning will start with upper 20s and lower 30s. The moisture will be gone. The clouds will linger, however. Temperatures will be held down to upper 30s at the warmest. Wind chills will be in lower 20s in the morning with upper 20s to lower 30s in the afternoon.

The sun will return on Friday!