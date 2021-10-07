Clear
A much needed break from the rain

Finally, a chance to dry out.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 4:31 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

After over 10 inches of rain in parts of Marshall and Madison Counties yesterday, the next several days offer a chance for the water to recede. Meantime, we still have two flood warnings for Big Nance Creek at Courtland and the Paint Rock River near Woodville. Both are in minor flood stage. Aside from a handful of showers this afternoon, drier weather is beginning to take hold.

Tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky with areas of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures dip to the lower 60s and for Friday, we'll have more sunshine and a warm afternoon with a high near 80. Friday night football will go off without a hitch. It's rinse and repeat for Saturday and Sunday, albeit the afternoons will be a touch warmer. Good weather continues into next week with only isolated shower chances Tuesday as a weakening cold front scoots into North Alabama.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
