A wash-out of a weekend

The work week comes to a close with the arrival of rain. Temperatures are milder starting out, then they plateau in the lower 40s for the remainder of the day. Lows will dip into the upper 30s Saturday, so higher elevations and locations farther north can see a few wet snowflakes mixing with the rain early, before transitioning back over to all rain for the remainder of the day.

Speaking of snow, our chances of seeing any of the white stuff are diminishing as Monday draws closer. Yes, a few wet flakes or some wintry mix is not out of the question, but the likelihood of even seeing a dusting is very low. The timing is shifting as well, with the colder air arriving Monday evening...by that point, remaining moisture will be minimal. The biggest issue for the weekend forecast remains the steady rain. We're going to pick up around two inches Friday through Sunday, so any outdoors plans will likely be impacted by the persistent rain.