A warm Friday but a stray shower is possible by late afternoon

Friday is similar to the last few days, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s. A cold front currently across the Midwest will slowly sag towards our area tomorrow afternoon and evening. It should stay just to our north across middle Tennessee, keeping the bulk of the rain chances just outside of North Alabama for the weekend. However, isolated showers can't be ruled out Friday evening and Saturday. This weekend won't be a washout, but a few showers will be around.

Our main focus is a much more potent system that will arrive Sunday night and Monday. The timing is still in flux and will be a big factor in our potential for strong storms by Monday of next week. In short, the later the system arrives in the Sunday night and Monday time frame, the better chance we will have for strong storms Monday. No severe weather outlook is posted yet, but it is safe to say widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely throughout the day Monday. Additional showers could linger Tuesday before yet another rain maker arrives Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2 inches are a good bet over the next seven days.