A very warm start to the week

Temperatures Monday morning start in the upper 50s and by the afternoon, we'll be in the mid 80s. Expect a good mix of clouds and sun, but no chance for showers or storms. There's more of the same on the way Tuesday and highs will be mainly in the upper 80s, especially in our western counties.

A strong ridge of high pressure will help weaken systems that threaten to disrupt our sunny, quiet streak of weather. However, it won't prevent all rain chances this week. An isolated storm is possible Wednesday afternoon and night, then a few showers and storms will be possible on Thursday again as well. The scattered storms linger into Friday and temperatures dip into the upper 70s. .

There is quite a bit of disagreement in the data for the next weekend's forecast. Some data sources are very slow to clear out Friday's rain in time for a dry Saturday. However, there's a bit more confidence in scattered showers or storms Sunday. Regardless, don't bank on a completely sunny, perfect weekend. You'll need to watch in the coming days for updates to the forecast because it is likely to change with new data.