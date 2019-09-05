A very brief cool down to start Friday

We'll get one more almost fall-like day Friday before summer weather returns for the weekend. Morning temperatures start in the lower 60s and reach the lower 90s during the afternoon. A dry north wind keeps comfortable air in place under a sunny sky. By the end of the weekend, highs are back in the mid 90s and while most of the week is dry, isolated storms are in the forecast again starting Tuesday.

In regard to Dorian, the storm is back down to a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph per the last NHC update. It's still expected to graze the coast of North Carolina and potentially make landfall in the Outer Banks. While it's still a dangerous storm packing the threat of flash flooding, damaging wind, tornadoes, and storm surge, it is expected to weaken a bit in the coming hours and days.