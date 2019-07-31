Clear
A typically hot stormy start to August

July ends the same way August begins - with a few afternoons storms and otherwise hot, humid weather.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A slow moving, weak cold front will provide the focus for a few thunderstorms again Thursday. So far, the front has been taking its time raking across north Alabama from the northwest to the southeast, creating a few showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. We'll see a very similar day Thursday as the front all but stalls out just south of the Tennessee Valley. Don't let the words "cold front" excite you much...temperatures stay seasonable with highs in the lower 90s and lower near 70 degrees.

What will be the first week of school for many districts shouldn't be impeded by weather. We'll have a decent weekend to close out summer break, too. Expect an isolated storm Saturday and a few showers and storms again on Sunday. Through at least the middle of the week, we keep those seasonable temperatures and an otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

