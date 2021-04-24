Three seniors from St. John Paul II are off to play college ball.
Cathy Bukenya will play tennis at Berry College.
James Shores is taking his talents to Tennessee to play basketball at Sewanee.
Martin Vasquez is off to UAB where he will play tennis for the blazers!
Congratulations!
These Falcons are off to play college ball.
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 10:55 PM
Three seniors from St. John Paul II are off to play college ball.
Related Content
- A triple signing at JP2
- JP2 Accomplishes Post-Season Dream
- JP2 Baseball player earns scholarship
- JP2 hires new athletic director
- JP2 girls tennis wins state
- JP2 Senior heading west for college basketball.
- Falcon faithful know how to vote for JP2
- JP2 cheerleader rings in new year cheering in London
- JP2 QB Seth Brown shines with 509 Yards in 49-36 Class 4A Win over West Morgan
- Victims identified in Limestone County triple murder
Scroll for more content...