Clear

A touch hotter with isolated storms Thursday

Now is the time to get that yard work finished! Storms only become more widespread as the weekend draws near.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 5:57 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

High pressure tries to build into the region Thursday, somewhat limiting storm development but not entirely preventing it. Temperatures will be near average but with plenty of humidity, it'll feel as hot as the upper 90s.

As this ridge weakens this weekend, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest. Widespread showers and storms will develop and persist into next week once the front nearly stalls over North Alabama. As has been the case the past several days, the risk for flooding will need to be monitored with continued rain and saturated ground.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events