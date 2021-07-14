A touch hotter with isolated storms Thursday

High pressure tries to build into the region Thursday, somewhat limiting storm development but not entirely preventing it. Temperatures will be near average but with plenty of humidity, it'll feel as hot as the upper 90s.

As this ridge weakens this weekend, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest. Widespread showers and storms will develop and persist into next week once the front nearly stalls over North Alabama. As has been the case the past several days, the risk for flooding will need to be monitored with continued rain and saturated ground.