A touch cooler to end the work week

"Perfect" is probably a word that shouldn't be over-used, but it sure is making some frequent appearances in our weather vocabulary lately. Thursday was pretty much perfect. That is, if you like blue sky and comfy temperatures. For Friday, it will be nearly identical but a bit cooler.

Temperatures hit the mid 40s Friday morning. With loads of sunshine, we'll be warming quickly. However, that sunshine won't be enough to get us past the upper 60s, thanks to a north wind that keeps cooler air slowly filtering into North Alabama. Saturday is similar, then things shift slightly for Sunday. A weak cold front increases cloud cover to end the weekend. A stray shower is possible, but most locations will enjoy a dry end to the weekend.

Next week, temperatures aren't quite as cool but it still stays quiet and mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s return by the end of the week and lows creep back into the 50s.