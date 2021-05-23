A toasty start to the new work week

For the first time in 2021, North Alabama hit 90 degrees for highs Sunday afternoon. And it certainly won't be the last time. In fact, today was the beginning of our first heat wave of the year. Expect another mild night with lows in the mid 60s and mostly clear skies when you wake up Monday morning.

The stagnant weather pattern continues for the upcoming work week. High pressure remains in control keeping the mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures around a little while longer. Highs will creep into the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. For reference, this is right on par for when we normally see our first 90 degree days of the calendar year (usually in late May). Humidity will slowly inch back upwards starting Tuesday. While it won't be the "air you can wear" heat, it will certainly be noticeable.

There will be just enough moisture back in the area for small shower chances to return each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. By the weekend, a cold front will slowly approach the area. It will weaken as it gets closer, but will be our best shot for organized showers and thunderstorms in the next seven days. We'll keep an eye on this system and what it means for the Memorial Day weekend in the week ahead.