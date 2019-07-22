A taste of September is on the way!

Once Monday night's storms shift southeastward, a few lingering showers are still possible Tuesday before noon. Otherwise, clouds start clearing and drier air will filter into the Valley through the day. You'll likely notice a difference in the comfort level Tuesday and you'll certainly feel the cool air if you're out early enough Wednesday morning. Lows are dipping into the lower 60s with upper 50s possible around Sand Mountain and other higher elevations!

The streak of sunny skies and no rain lasts all the way through the end of the work week. Just in time for the weekend, the chance for an isolated storm is back in the forecast Saturday. Most locations will indeed stay dry and mostly sunny. A similar forecast is on tap Sunday through the beginning of next week. Highs moderate a bit, warming to levels that are closer to average for this point in the season. Lows return to the upper 60s and highs will be near 90 heading into the next work week.